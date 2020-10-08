Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman and other celebrities strip off for video urging people to vote
A whole host of celebrities, including actor Mark Ruffalo and actress Tiffany Haddish, have stripped off for a video urging people to vote in the US election.
The stunt is to advise voters how to avoid submitting ‘a naked ballot’, which is when your ballot paper is not posted in two envelopes and as a result won’t be counted.
Marvel star Ruffalo said in the video for non-profit organisation RepresentUs: “I know what you're thinking — you're thinking, Ruffalo, put your clothes on.”
And comedian Sarah Silverman added: "If you don't do exactly as I tell you, then your ballot could get thrown out."
The naked ballot affects mail-in votes across 16 states in the US and so the stars hammered home what voters should do.
Comedian Chris Rock said ‘follow the instructions that come with your ballot’ and comedian Chelsea Handler added ‘if they say to use a black pen, use a black pen’.
While Frozen voice actor Josh Gad joked that he knows it’s ‘the least sexy thing a completely naked person could say’.
They also stressed the importance of mailing the votes as soon as people can as Haddish said ‘I’ve got to get my ballot to the mother f****** post office, let’s go’.
All the stars then urged people to vote and Handler emphasised the importance of every individual voice.
She said: “Everyone’s voice matters in this election.”