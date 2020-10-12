Madonna reveals she has voted for Joe Biden in 2020 US election and calls on others to ‘get out there’
Madonna has revealed she has voted for Joe Biden in the upcoming US election.
The 62-year-old has also called on her fellow Americans to get out and ‘take responsibility’ by voting on November 3.
Speaking to her Twitter followers, she said: "The 3 faces of a girl who just Voted!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Get out there and take responsibility people!! #bidenharris2020."
Madonna officially endorsed Biden’s running-mate Kamala Harris over the weekend with a statement alongside a video showing the number of times vice-president Mike Pence interrupted her during their debate.
The singer said: "Kamala For President. If Kamala were a man no one would make comments about her facial expressions.
"Do people fixate on Trumps facial expressions?? That are hideous and rude every time he speaks. This is another example of Sexism and Racism in America.
"The Fly knew exactly where to go. It landed on s***. There are signs everywhere. Woke people see them. Kamala is an intelligent, compassionate, well spoken leader who stands for justice and equal rights for all people. 🇺🇸 #kamalaharris."
Biden currently leads President Trump in the polls as we head into the final three weeks of the campaigns.
If Trump were to lose, he would become the first president since George Bush Sr in 1993 to fail to secure a second term in office.