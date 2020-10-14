Made In Chelsea star Tabitha Willett has split from her fiancé Fraser Carruthers just 11 months after the pair became engaged.

Willett, 29, who was a part of the reality show until the beginning of last year, broke the news on Instagram via an emotional post on Wednesday afternoon.

The pair have a 16-month old daughter, Ottilie, who they insist remains their priority despite their separation.

The full statement from Willett read: "It is with a heavy heart that I wanted to share some incredibly personal news. After months of consideration and many long and thoughtful conversations, Fraser and I have decided to separate. As you can imagine, this is an incredibly hard time for us as a family.

"This year has provided so many uncertainties and forced us to postpone and eventually cancel our wedding as well as being new and full time parents and government closures of businesses.

"Ottilie is our world and remains our number one priority. We also share so much love and respect for one another and our beautiful daughter and we are eager for her to grow up watching us mature into a modern family, as close friends.

"Fraser is the most incredible father and it fills me with great sadness that we have been unable to make our relationship work. We still love each other very much and know that our future is better and more stable this way.

"As we find our feet and navigate our new relationship, we ask for respect and kindness. We may be a little quieter than usual as we settle into our new normal and we thank you in advance for your love and support. This is all Fraser and myself will be commenting on this matter at this delicate time.

"The community that we have formed together on this platform means the world to me and I am looking forward to sharing our ongoing journey as honestly and openly as I am able to, with you.

"With love, Tabitha, Fraser and Ottilie."

Willett and Carruthers had hoped to get married in July before the coronavirus pandemic scuppered their plans.

Carruthers, a friend of Prince Harry, co-owns popular Chelsea-based club Raffles, and Mahiki in Kensington - a stone's throw from Kensington Palace.