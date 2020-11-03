Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson denies he is returning to Celebs Go Dating

Thompson has recently split from girlfriend Zara McDermott
Thompson has recently split from girlfriend Zara McDermott - (Copyright PA)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
8:12am, Tue 03 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The rumour mill has gone into overdrive as reports emerged that Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson is returning to Celebs Go Dating for the third time.

Thompson, who has just split with girlfriend and Love Island star Zara McDermott, took to Instagram to deny the claims.

He said: "Not sure where this came from but I’m sure most of you will be relieved to know I’m not rejoining the agency for a third time.

"Absolutely love the show and everyone there is like family to me, and I love the little part I have to play hosting the digital section with my brother Pete Wicks. That’s more than enough for me.

“Next series sounds like it’s going to be a banger though!”

Thompson was on the dating show in 2018 and 2019 before he started a relationship with McDermott.

Sign up to our newsletter