Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson denies he is returning to Celebs Go Dating
The rumour mill has gone into overdrive as reports emerged that Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson is returning to Celebs Go Dating for the third time.
Thompson, who has just split with girlfriend and Love Island star Zara McDermott, took to Instagram to deny the claims.
He said: "Not sure where this came from but I’m sure most of you will be relieved to know I’m not rejoining the agency for a third time.
"Absolutely love the show and everyone there is like family to me, and I love the little part I have to play hosting the digital section with my brother Pete Wicks. That’s more than enough for me.
“Next series sounds like it’s going to be a banger though!”
Thompson was on the dating show in 2018 and 2019 before he started a relationship with McDermott.