Made in Chelsea’s Binky Felstead has revealed she suffered a ‘heartbeaking’ miscarriage six weeks ago.

The 30 year-old, who recently announced her engagement to partner Max Darnton, said she was sharing the news publicly as she wanted to pass on ‘warmth, comfort and help’ to anyone else who had been in the same position.

She said: "I’ve thought long and hard about doing this post, but I felt that if I can pass on any warmth, comfort or help to anybody in the same position - well that would be great. It’s only fair that I share some of my ‘downs’ as well as my ‘up’ moments.

"Today would have been my 18-week mark, but sadly we had an early miscarriage just before 12 weeks. Not only was this heartbreaking for us, but it also came as such a shock to me.

“I hadn’t realised until then how blessed I was with having such a relatively straight forward pregnancy with India - I’ll admit I was naive enough to assume the next one would be as straightforward, but I had two early scans as I was concerned I was bleeding. They found a ‘very strong’ heartbeat. However, on the third scan I was told ‘I’m afraid there’s no heartbeat’.

"I was told by my doctor that 1 in 4 pregnancies miscarry (not that statistics make it any easier!) With 82% of my following being women - that means roughly 237,800 women 'following’ me could (or have) experienced the same, which is just so sad.

“If you have been through this, I hope you are giving yourself time to mentally and physically heal and do what you need. I keep reminding myself that there was nothing I could have done, and perhaps this was nature’s way of saying that for whatever reason, this little soul wasn’t ready for the world. Sending so so much love.”

Felstead, who had daughter India with her former partner Joshua Patterson, was comforted by friends on social media.

The Only Way is Essex star Billie Faiers wrote: “Lots of love, darling”

While another TOWIE star Lydia Bright said: "I am so sorry to hear Binky. Sending you so much love"

And her close friend and Made in Chelsea co-star Ollie Locke wrote: "I love you monkey! I’m always and forever very proud of you.”