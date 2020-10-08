Macaulay Culkin uses brilliant Home Alone-inspired mask to tell kids to stop spread of coronavirus
Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has revealed his coronavirus mask has a picture of him playing his legendary character in the 1990 Christmas classic.
The image is taken from a famous scene where he puts aftershave on his cheeks, only for it to sting so much that his jaw drops open and he screams at the top of his lungs.
Now, 30 years on, the American has resurrected it once more in a bid to call on kids to keep wearing their masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Alongside a photo of him wearing the mask, he said: "Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self.
"Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids."
Meanwhile, Culkin is expected to make a cameo appearance in the Disney+ reboot of Home Alone.
A release date for the newly-packaged movie has not yet been announced, but Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper will star in the film as a couple that 'in order to save their home from financial ruin, go to war with a kid who has stolen a priceless heirloom’.