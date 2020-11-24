Love Island’s Dr Alex George to quit job in A&E
Love Island’s Alex George has announced he is quitting his role as an A&E doctor to become a GP.
George, 30, says it will allow him to continue with his other interests - he has a podcast called the Waiting Room, works for a number of charities and has a YouTube channel.
He released a video on YouTube to explain his decision, saying: "I've ummed and ahed over this decision for about two years. It has been a difficult decision and it won't be easy to leave Lewisham.
“But I think GP training is the right route. I have loved working in Lewisham A&E for the last 5 years and learnt so much. However at some point we all have to move on and I am excited to start a new chapter.”
He also added he wants to be able to be a part of the prevention of illnesses as a GP rather than just dealing with the treatment in A&E.
Alongside his change in medical career, George has also announced recently that he is writing a book.
The book, titled Live Well Every Day, is aimed at improving the physical and mental health of the readers.
George was on the 2018 edition of the ITV2 show but didn’t make it to the final.