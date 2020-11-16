Dr Alex George, famous for his appearance on Love Island, has announced he is writing a book that will help readers with their physical and mental health.

The A&E doctor wrote on Instagram: "I cannot believe I am posting this but…I'm writing my first book!! It's called Live Well Every Day. You will be glad to know my doctors handwriting won’t be included.

"Now more than ever after the year we have all endured, we truly understand the need to protect our physical and mental health. This book will put you back in the driving seat of your own health and well-being, show you how to make the right choices, take control and make small and consistent changes that last.

“Amongst other things, I will look at protecting your mental health, the power of good nutrition, best sleep and relaxation techniques, purpose, and how fitness contributes to both your physical and mental wellbeing.”

George has always been an advocate for mental health but he has been talking about it more publicly recently after his younger brother Llŷr took his own life earlier this year.

George added: "This book has been several years in the making and on a personal note, since Llŷr passed, finishing it has meant everything to me. He was so proud of this book and the help it would give others.

“I hope this book will give you a personalised tool kit for a better you. Once you start to make those consistent changes you won't look back, I promise. I can’t wait for you guys to read it.”

The book, titled Live Well Every Day, will be published in May 2021.

If you need help, call the Samaritans helpline 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. The US Samaritans hotline is 1 (800) 273-TALK.