Love Island star Olivia Bowen has taken to social media to warn fans about the use of editing and filter apps.

Bowen edited a photo of herself and showed the before and after shots to highlight how much a photo can be edited for Instagram purposes.

She wrote: "FAKE FILTER V REALITY. This is such an important subject for me, we’ve seen the rise of so many filters on social media & it’s becoming a minefield working out what’s real or fake.

"Stay AWARE that there are these filters & apps that can be used without you even realising! This took us 2 mins & some are not as obvious as we have made out here, take everything you see with a pinch of salt! Be CAREFUL when you’re online, follow people you believe in & that make you happy & that are honest with you.

"These filters are a complete unrealistic idea of how we ‘should’ look, the constant use of ‘perfect’ face filters on yourself will warp your reality & make you feel less of the perfect person you ALREADY are. You do not need them. You were made to be different."

Bowen was speaking on the issue as part of her new campaign with clothing brand In The Style where she is celebrating all 'shapes and sizes’.

She added: "That’s why my latest @inthestyle campaign is all about saying NO to those fake filters & expectations & i’ve shot it with an amazing squad of gorgeous girls that represent a variety of shapes & sizes, girls who love themselves just as they are.

"Keep your eyes peeled to see the campaign tomorrow, I’m really proud to share this one & super excited to bring you a collection in sizes 4-24 too! Dropping TOMORROW 6pm on the app!"

Bowen, then Olivia Buckland, was on the second series of Love Island in 2016 and was coupled up with Alex Bowen, who she went on to marry in 2018.