Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore has revealed she used lockdown to privately grieve the loss of her friend Caroline Flack, who died at the start of the year.

Flack, who Whitmore succeeded as the host of the ITV2 show at the end of 2019, took her own life at the age of 40 back in February.

Whitmore told Women’s Health Going for Goal podcast: "I think at the time I didn’t deal with it because I probably wasn’t in a position where I could, because I was still doing this show (Love Island) and I really didn’t know...I’ve never lost someone in my group of friends who is so young.

"It’s hard, I’d get tagged in something by a fan account of Caroline and I’ll think it’s Caroline and it’s only now it’s hit me that’s not her.

"I feel it’s okay to grieve privately if you choose to...I found it really difficult because it (Caroline’s death) was so public, that’s why lockdown was really great if I’m honest because I had that privacy and I had that time."

Prior to her death, Flack had been accused of assaulting her boyfriend, an incident which led to her receiving a great deal of abuse online.

And Whitmore explained how she has learnt to deal with trolls on social media.

"I feel stronger by talking, by communicating, and realising that we’re all vulnerable," she added. "Sometimes you think when you’re in this industry - ‘oh you need to get a thick skin’ - which I probably have built up a little bit.

"But it’s okay to feel sad and it’s okay for something to knock you, and it’s okay to speak up and say ‘actually I’ve had enough’."

