Most people watching the new John Lewis Christmas advert were filled with seasonal spirit.

But not singer Lewis Capaldi, who joked that one of the animated characters made him feel he was looking in the mirror.

He wrote on Twitter: “So pleased to have been apart of the new #johnlewischristmasadvert”

The advert, which starts with a boy whose football has become stuck in a tree and moves through a series of acts of kindness, switches from live action to various styles of animation.

John Lewis said it hopes the nine different vignettes created by eight different artists also celebrate the ‘creative industries which have been hit particularly hard this year’.

The two-minute advert was created by agency adam&eveDDB, which also helped to produce a complimentary 30-second ad which carries a direct call to support the two charities.

In another step away from its traditional approach, for the first time the advert includes a specially commissioned song.

British soul singer Celeste wrote and recorded the track, titled A Little Love, with 10p from each download going to the charity campaign.

Customers of John Lewis will be able to buy merchandise related to the campaign, which will see 100% of profits go to charity.