Legend mocks Trump by urging people to ‘claim things they have no right to’

Popstar John Legend has mocked Donald Trump after the president declared victory in a number of states despite not all votes having been counted.

Key battleground states such as Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania continue to hang in the balance in one of the closest ever US election races.

But, having already falsely claimed overall victory on Wednesday, Trump then took to Twitter later on in the day to announce he had won states which had not finished counting.

Trump declared himself the winner of the presidential election in the early hours of Wednesday morning - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

He tweeted: "We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead.

"Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact, there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!"

Twitter intervened with his posts by attributing a caption at the bottom which read: "Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted."

Mocking Trump’s inaccurate statements, Legend then responded by retweeting the president and adding: "Let’s all claim things we don’t have any right to. What y’all got."

He then added: "To be clear, you have to say “hereby” to make it legally binding."

One user said: "I hereby claim Trump Tower will be renamed Obama Tower, and made into low income housing (keeping all existing amenities) with priority given to single parent families."

And another added: "After four years of reading Trump related trial transcripts, I hereby declare myself a lawyer. I was planning to take the bar exam, but this is easier.

"And I still declare myself the winner of the Miss America pageant."