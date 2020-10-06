Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has spoken about caring for her husband and rapper Kanye West during his ‘scary’ Covid-19 battle.

She revealed West had coronavirus early on in the pandemic and she was looking after him and their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, without help.

Kardashian told Grazia: “Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on. It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help.

“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

In a wide-ranging interview, she also spoke about the ending of her family’s TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

She said it was because the family ‘need a break’.

She added: "This was a dream of all of ours. We never imagined we would get on to season two. Now we're on 20. Sometimes we just need a break. It's really simple. We just need a minute to regroup. You know, we haven't had a break for 14 years.

"We've gone in filming a season, then a spin-off and I think there's no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives. And we have kids now. And they need us. There's so much going on that, even just for a minute we need a break."