Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer speaks out on furore over boyfriend’s ‘support for Trump’
Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer has spoken out in defence of her boyfriend following reaction to his alleged support for Donald Trump.
James Burke, a 26 year-old American lacrosse player from Massachusetts, ignited backlash across social media after Instagram screenshots appeared to show his backing for the President.
Comer told Porter magazine: "All this false information came out about him, and people just ridiculed him and me and my family. People took these tweets as truth. That was the biggest time my life has been kind of blown up and publicized in that way.
“A lot of people read things and they go, ‘Wow, she’s that, she’s this type of person.’ And I’m like, OK, I can spend my life and my energy trying to convince people otherwise, or I can go, ‘I know who I am, I know my truth and that’s good enough for me’."
Comer was trolled on social media when the news broke as fans said her portrayal as Villanelle in Killing Eve, who is bisexual, and her own public backing of the Black Lives Matter movement put her at odds with pro Republicans.
She did not discuss Burke’s political leanings but she did say she tries to remain as private as she can.
"It’s important for my family and having a boyfriend who isn’t in the public eye; it can be very strange and surreal. I’m very cautious of what I bring into my family’s life; it’s a safety thing.”