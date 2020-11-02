Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner has been blasted on social media after hosting her 25th birthday party with no face masks or social distancing in place.

Jenner, whose birthday is on Tuesday, did make everyone take a test and produce a negative result before arriving at the party, according to E! Online. Despite the precaution fans still criticised the star.

One fan said: “No but kendall jenner really threw a big ass party with all those celebrities without masks in the middle of a pandemic with a “no social media” rule so people wouldn’t find out about it....

While another added: “[And] this is the reason why cases are so high in America right now and has the most cases @KendallJenner pls don’t preach about wearing masks when you’ve just done this”

There were also signs around the party asking guests not to post on social media, though videos and photos were leaked to Twitter and Instagram.

One guest who has been heavily criticised for his costume is Jaden Smith who fans slammed after it looked as though he has dressed as a Covid-19 patient.

One tweet read: “What a pig ignorant person for ignoring how bad #COVID19 is #KendallJenner throwing a party for turning 25 with #willsmith son dressing up as a covid patient. Just cause you have money handed to you doesn't mean you can act like a total prat! #COVIDIOTS”

Another said: “Jaden Smith isn’t getting enough heat for dressing up as a sick patient for Halloween especially while a global pandemic thats killing thousands daily is going on. Doesn’t sit right with me.”

And another read: "jaden smith literally dressed up as a covid 19 patient which is so disgusting and insensitive"