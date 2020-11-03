Kanye West votes for the first time in the presidential election... for himself
US rapper Kanye West has today voted for the first time in a presidential election for someone he ‘truly trusts’ - himself.
West initally announced he was running for president back in July but didn’t make the deadline to be included on all state ballots so his likelihood of being elected was slim.
He tweeted: “God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me”
West has not been polling highly, some reports suggesting he only has two per cent of the vote.
Despite revealing he hasn’t voted for a president before, he has previously endorsed Trump saying in 2016 that he ‘would’ve voted for him’.
He also went to the White House during Trump’s term wearing a Make America Great Again hat praising the president.
West’s tweet came just hours after the star had another rant on Twitter, this time about homelessness.
Over a series of tweets he wrote: "We will cure hunger. There are people sleeping in parking lots. We as a people will heal. We will insure the well being of each other.
“I was just speaking with someone that told me their life story and they used to be homeless. We must and will cure homelessness and hunger. We have the capability as a species.”