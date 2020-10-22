Kanye West is reportedly polling at just two per cent ahead of the 2020 US election.

The rapper, who announced his intention to run for president back in July, was hoping to follow in Donald Trump’s footsteps by turning his celebrity status into a political springboard.

But while he has managed to secure his name on the ballot in several states across America, a report from Reuters only puts him level with Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen and in a position where he will not threaten Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

In states such as North Carolina, West is polling as low as zero per cent.

The musician will be competing in 11 of the 50 US states on election day (November 3), but only one of those was a swing state four years ago.

Meanwhile, Biden is leading the way with 48 per cent, ten ahead of Trump as the current president struggles to keep pace with his Democratic rival.

West’s name is on the ballot in California - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

The figures come just ten days after West released a campaign video on social media where he promised to ‘build a stronger country’ as president.

He said: "America, what is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation, our people, what is just, true justice?” he began his video. “We have to think about all these things together as a people, to contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision.

"We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the ‘free exercise of religion’, including of course prayer. Through prayer faith can be restored – we as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves.

"We are not only a beacon to the world but we should be servants to each other, to encourage each other, to help each other, to lift up each other, our fellow Americans, that we may all prosper together."