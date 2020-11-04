Rapper Kanye West has conceded the 2020 US election but insists he plans to run again in four years’ time.

With the result of the election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden still very much hanging in the balance, one thing we do know is musician Kanye will not be occupying the Oval Office any time soon.

And the 43-year-old, who only made it onto the ballot in 12 of America’s 50 states, was happy to admit defeat shortly after midnight (ET).

Alongside a photo of Kanye with the backdrop of an election map, he tweeted: “WELP KANYE 2024 🕊."

As of 4:30am GMT, Metro reported that Kanye’s biggest result was in Tennessee where he received 10,000 votes (0.3 per cent).

He is said to have already passed 50,000 votes, better than many expected him to do but still far behind the Trump, Biden, Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen and the Green Party’s Howie Hawkins.

Earlier on in the night, Kanye posted a video of him scanning his ballot and added: "The first vote of my life. We are here to serve. We pray for every servant leader in the world."

Shortly after he then posted a photo of himself with the caption ‘I VOTED.’

West has stated his intention to run in 2024 for several weeks as his 2020 election campaign continued to stall.

Meanwhile, Trump and Biden are being made to wait to find out which of them has triumphed in the election in what promises to be one of the closest races of all-time.