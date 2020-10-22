Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she used to be 'a little Republican’, but insists she changed her allegiance when Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

Lawrence also proceeded to slam the president by stating she 'does not want to support a president who supports white supremacists’.

Lawrence said on the Absolutely Not podcast: "It’s extremely hard to talk about politics, you don’t want to… I grew up Republican. I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican. I based my politics on the things I grew up with.

"I was fortunate to grow up in a Republican house, where I could see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies and I could see that the social issues weren’t in line with my views… but, for me, when Donald Trump got elected that changed everything.

"This is an impeached president who’s broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy.

Trump changed Lawrence’s opinion on the Republican party - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

"It feels like there’s been a line drawn in the sand, and I just don’t give a f**k… that’s just the bottom line. That just changed everything for me.

"I’m grateful in a weird way that I have the Republican perspective, growing up in a house of Republicans and hearing why we should vote Republican – for tax reasons, for religious reasons,

“And then, you know, you grow up and start becoming a citizen of the world and my personal beliefs started to change. I thought, well, I guess it is fair for me to pay taxes, because that’s kind of like paying rent to live in this amazing country, and I like things like hospitals and schools and it makes sense to [play] my part as a citizen to make this country as great as it can be.”

This isn’t the first time she has spoken out against Trump as she toldV Magazine earlier this month: "I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America.

"He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being."

The presidential election will take place on November 3, with Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden battling it out to secure control of the Oval Office.