US actor Jamie Foxx says he has a ‘hole in his heart’ as he confirmed the death of his 36 year-old sister Deondra Dixon.

Foxx informed fans of the news on Instagram with multiple pictures of him and his sister together.

He wrote: “My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light”

Deondra, who was born with down’s syndrome, is reported to have died on October 19. Her death was first brought to public attention when singer Chris Brown paid tribute to her last week on Instagram.

He wrote: "Lost one of my best friends and one of the most beautiful souls I know. REST IN PEACE sis. WE WIL (sic) DANCE AGAIN ONE DAY...I LOVE YOU."

And Foxx referred to the tribute in his own post as he said: “ I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show... even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money.”

Actor Michael B Jordan wrote: "Here for you brother! No words can ease what you’re going through but the Jordan’s are here for you and your family!!"

Actress Raven Goodwin said: "Jamie Im sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love"

And singer Lenny Kravitz wrote: "Love, respect, and condolences brother."