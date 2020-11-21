I’m A Celeb star Ruthie Henshall reveals secrets of date with Prince Edward at Buckingham Palace

English actor Ruthie Henshall has spilled the beans on her relationship with Prince Edward.

She made the revelation to fellow campmate Shane Ritchie on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

She said: "You sang in the gardens, I s*****d in the bedrooms!"

After Ritchie asked her for more details about Prince Edward, she added: "Lovely bloke. And I genuinely fell in love with him.

"He was a production assistant at Andrew Lloyd Webber's. And he then called me himself (Andrew) and he wanted me to play the lead in A Star Is Born. And Edward was my point of contact.

"He was the one who'd call me up and say you're rehearsing at 2'clock or whatever. And he said to me: 'Would you like to come to mine and watch the film of A Star Is Born with me and you can have some dinner.'

"I was like: 'What, at the Palace, is that where you live?'"

A startled Ritchie then responded: "Blimey, my first date was at Little Chef!"

Prince Edward went on to marry Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones in 1999 after his relationship with Henshall (PA)

Henshall continued: "He invited me to Windsor for the weekend and as we're walking I'm seeing a table outside and there's people sitting around it and I'm thinking: 'That looks like the Queen'.

"I remembered my dad had said to me that if you ever meet the Queen he said you curtsy and call her m'am, but I grab her hand, forget all about the curtsy, and I'm like: 'I'm really, really pleased to meet you!"

The 53 year-old then went on to talk about a time when she got drunk in front of the Royal Family, which included Princess Diana.

She said: "There was Diana, the Queen, Margaret, the Queen Mother, Charles, Edward. Diana was lovely. I don’t remember a lot because Charles gave me my first martini.

"I've never tried it before so I was fairly… I had two of them and I was like: 'Woah!'

"Margaret goes ‘Yes, yes, oh sing us a song from that show you’re in’. I was in Les Mis at the time so I sang I Dreamed A Dream. “I must have changed key three times because I was so p****d on martinis!"

Henshall is said to have dated Prince Edward on and off for five years before he went on to marry Sophie, Countess of Wessex in 1999.