Ice Cube hits back at Eric Trump after President’s son tweets photo-shopped picture of rapper
American rapper Ice Cube has hit back at Eric Trump after the US President’s son tweeted a photo-shopped image of him.
Trump posted a photo of Ice Cube - real name O’Shea Jackson - alongside 50 Cent, with both musicians seemingly sporting ‘Trump’ caps.
Alongside the image, the 36-year-old said: "Two great, courageous Americans."
But Jackson quickly responded to those questioning his allegiance by replying to Trump directly with the original photo, which is from a tweet he posted in July.
Trump quickly deleted the tweet following the backlash, with Twitter marking it as ‘Manipulated Media’.
It comes after Ice Cube was accused earlier this week of being a Trump supporter because one of the President’s campaign team thanked him on Twitter for his involvement in ‘The Platinum Plan’.
But Jackson insisted he had contacted both parties about his Contract With Black America initiative and that the Trump team had simply been more forthcoming.
The 51 year-old then hit back at critics who suggested he had gone over to the ‘Darkside’.
"Every side is the Darkside for us here in America," the 51 year-old added.
"They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan."