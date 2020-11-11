‘I think there is a screw loose there’ - Robert De Niro’s verdict on Donald Trump’s handling of coronavirus pandemic
Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro has attacked Donald Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
De Niro, 77, has been a constant critic of the President since his election in 2016 and believes a different approach could have seen a different result in the election.
"I think there’s a screw loose there. [Trump] just doesn’t get it," the actor said in an interview with MSNBC.
"If he’d done what he should’ve done for the virus, he could’ve won this election. I wouldn’t be happy about it, but he would’ve done something right. He didn’t even understand how to do that."
Back in May, the Raging Bull actor told the BBC: "It’s appalling, it’s appalling. He wants to be re-elected, he doesn’t even care how many people die.
“And the people who he pretends to care about are the people he has the most disdain for.”