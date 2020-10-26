Hollywood star Brad Pitt voices Joe Biden’s new campaign video
Actor Brad Pitt has narrated Joe Biden’s latest campaign ad ahead of next week’s US election.
In it, he says: "America is a place for everyone – those who chose this county, those who fought for it.
"Some Republicans, some Democrats and most just somewhere in between, all looking for the same thing – someone who understands their hopes, their dreams, their pain.
"To work just as hard for the people who voted for him as those who didn’t. To be a President for all Americans."
A number of other American celebrities have endorsed Biden, including Madonna, Taylor Swift, Dwayne Johnson and Barbara Streisand.
Biden currently leads Donald Trump in the polls as he enters the final seven days of his bid for the White House.