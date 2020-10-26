Hollywood star Brad Pitt voices Joe Biden’s new campaign video

Pitt was the voice of Biden’s latest campaign ad released on Sunday
Pitt was the voice of Biden’s latest campaign ad released on Sunday - (Copyright UPI/PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
14:19pm, Mon 26 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Actor Brad Pitt has narrated Joe Biden’s latest campaign ad ahead of next week’s US election.

In it, he says: "America is a place for everyone – those who chose this county, those who fought for it.

"Some Republicans, some Democrats and most just somewhere in between, all looking for the same thing – someone who understands their hopes, their dreams, their pain.

Biden is the favourite to win the election next week - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

"To work just as hard for the people who voted for him as those who didn’t. To be a President for all Americans."

A number of other American celebrities have endorsed Biden, including Madonna, Taylor Swift, Dwayne Johnson and Barbara Streisand.

Biden currently leads Donald Trump in the polls as he enters the final seven days of his bid for the White House.

Sign up to our newsletter

Celebrity

US election

Joe Biden

Brad Pitt

US