Harry Styles endorses Joe Biden for President - but upsets many fans

British singer Harry Styles has ruffled the feathers of fans by publicly backing Joe Biden ahead of the presidential election next week.

Styles retweeted a campaign video of Biden, saying: "If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness."

But his post was met with some indignant responses.

One said: “Dear Harry, Are Trump supporters welcome at your concerts or not? If not, will Live Nation give me full refund? Thank you, an ex-fan, obviously not kind enough for you”

While another said: “What was the point of this? Voting is our own decision. I love you, but can u not tell us who to vote for? You're turning into every other Hollywood star. Incredibly disappointing.”

And another wrote: "I feel as though with such an impressionable fan base you shouldn’t be telling them who to vote for, instead just encourage them to vote."

Biden is currently ahead in the polls - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

However, some fans appreciated his honesty.

One said: “If Harry Styles says we're riding with Biden then we're riding with Biden!”

And another wrote: "i'm not american, but vote for biden. please, god, vote for biden"

Styles does not often speak on politics, but did mock President Trump on James Corden’s Late Late Show in 2017.

He said: “Of course, the big story of tonight is that Donald Trump shared secret information with the Russians last week. The good news for Trump is that he has been named employee of the month by Russia.”