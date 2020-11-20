Harry Potter star Grint passes Attenborough to become fastest ever user to one million Instagram followers
9:55am, Fri 20 Nov 2020
Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has become the fastest user ever to reach one million Instagram followers.
The 32 year-old, who played Ron in the JK Rowling franchise, reached the 1m milestone in four hours and one minute which was 43 minutes quicker than 94-year-old broadcaster David Attenborough when he joined in September, according to the Guinness World Records.
It comes just six months after Grint and his partner of nine years Georgia Groome welcomed the birth of their first child Wednesday.
Alongside his first Instagram photo last week in which he was holding his daughter, Grint added the caption: "Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am.
"Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."