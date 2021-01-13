Gwyneth Paltrow’s extremely frank answer to what it would take for her to act again
US actress Gwyneth Paltrow has said she is taking a step back from acting and will only return if she is asked to star in something made by her producer husband Brad Falchuk.
The Marvel star added she is 'uncomfortable' with her fame and doesn't want to be in front of the camera anymore.
"I actually haven't been that comfortable being a public person or being in front of the camera even though I’ve done it for so long. There’s a part of me that really feels shy and doesn’t feel like I'm naturally an extrovert…"
She told Naomi Campbell on the latest episode of #NoFilterWithNaomi: "Someone said 'what is it going to take to get you acting again'?
"And I said I have to be 'f******' the writer!' 'But that's sort of if my husband writes something and he wants me to do it then I'll do it. I could never say never. I would like to go back on stage one day I really loved doing theatre."
Paltrow met Falchuk in 2010 on the set of Glee, the show he co-created. They went public with their relationship in 2015, became engaged in 2017 and married a year later.
Aside from her acting career, Paltrow has a multi-million dollar lifestyle company, Goop.