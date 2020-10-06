Graham Norton tops list of most dangerous celebrities to search for alongside Ricky Gervais, Tom Hardy and Mick Jagger
BBC presenter Graham Norton has been named the most dangerous celebrity to search for online.
Norton was deemed the most likely celebrity for users to put into a search engine and subsequently get malware and viruses on their laptops and computers.
The 57-year-old topped the list created by cyber-security firm McAfee, which had Ricky Gervais in second and Tom Hardy third.
Speaking about the poll carried out, McAfee’s Raj Samani said: "We know that online criminals use consumers’ fascination with celebrity culture to drive unsuspecting fans to malicious websites that install malware on their devices.
"So it’s no surprise that we’ve seen one of the UK’s most-loved national treasures topping the list, with hackers exploiting his popularity. Consumers are searching the web for free online entertainment now more than ever.
"As cybercriminals continue to implement deceptive practices such as fake sites claiming to offer free content, it is crucial that fans stay vigilant about protecting their digital lives and think twice before clicking."
The Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger came in fifth in the list.
Other celebrities that were at the top of the ‘danger’ list included Mary Berry, Margot Robbie, Ruth Jones, Idris Elba, Kate Moss and Bella Hadid.
McAfee gathered their research by working out which celebrities were searched for along with phrases such as ‘torrent’, ‘free mp3’, ‘nudes’ or ‘pirated download’.