Graham Norton quits BBC Radio 2 show after ten years
Graham Norton has announced he is stepping down from his BBC Radio 2 programme after ten years.
His last show will be on December 19, but the popular presenter is continuing with his other BBC projects.
He said: "Obviously I’m sad to be stepping away from my Radio 2 show. I’ll miss being a part of the Wogan House family, as well as the listeners and their lives.
“I’d like to thank my producer Malcolm Prince and all the teams I’ve worked with for a great decade of radio. Happily with the chat show, Eurovision and Drag Race the BBC continues to be my perfect tv home.”
Norton took over from Jonathan Ross in the Saturday morning slot in 2010, but his successor has not yet been named.
Head of Radio 2 Helen Thomas added: "For the past decade, Graham has made Saturday mornings his own on Radio 2. His sparkling interviews, as well as his brilliant shows from the Eurovision host city each May, have kept millions of listeners entertained each week.
"On behalf of the Radio 2 listeners, and everyone in Wogan House, we’d like to thank him and wish him the very best of luck for the future."