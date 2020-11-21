Goldie Hawn turns 75: How Hollywood star has enjoyed more than five decades in spotlight

One of Hollywood’s most beloved stars, Goldie Hawn is famous as much for her acting talents as she is her vivacious personality.

It’s hard to believe the bubbly blonde celebrates her 75th birthday on November 21 – she looks as glamorous now as she did when she began her career more than 50 years ago.

Here, we look back at how Hawn’s style has evolved throughout the decades…

Seventies

Goldie Hawn with her husband, Gus Trikonis, on arrival at Heathrow Airport from Paris (PA Archive)

After starting out in TV, Hawn’s breakthrough role came with the movie Cactus Flower, for which she won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 1970.

During the Seventies, she tried out a variety of trendy hair styles, her ash blonde locks chopped into a shorty, shaggy cut or piled high into a Brigitte Bardot style bouffant.

Hawn seemingly took inspiration from another icon of the times, British model Twiggy, with her thick, spidery eyelashes and pale lipstick.

Eighties

Hawn really hit the mainstream in 1980 with Private Benjamin, the comedy becoming a huge box office hit. In 1983 she began dating fellow actor Kurt Russell – the couple are still together today.

Embracing Eighties glamour, Hawn had a penchant for glittering red carpet gowns, fur coats, leopard print and – of course – voluminous hair.

Nineties

21ST NOVEMBER : On this day in 1945 Actress Goldie Hawn was born. American actress Goldie Hawn at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles after the 71st annual Academy Awards ceremony, wearing a dress by Versace. (PA Archive)

By the mid-Nineties, after starring in cult comedy classics like Death Becomes Her and The First Wives Club, Hawn had settled on the hairdo that’s still her signature today: messy, honey blonde waves and a choppy, face-framing fringe.

Leaving behind all that Eighties excess, the actor adopted the decade’s trend for more pared-back fashion, but still had a penchant for sparkles on the red carpet.

Noughties

Kate Hudson (left) and her mother Goldie Hawn. attending a Film Premiere in London on the 20 July 2005 (PA Archive)

In the Noughties, Hawn started appearing on the red carpet alongside lookalike daughter Kate Hudson, who embarked on her own acting career and shot to fame with the film Almost Famous in 2000.

Orange British Academy Film Awards – Odeon – Leicester Square (PA Archive)

Well into her 60s, Hawn could still bring the glitz to high profile events, often choosing Versace gowns for movie premieres and awards ceremonies.

Now

Snatched UK Screening – London (PA Archive)

While some actors become trapped, style-wise, in the era in which they become famous, Hawn has managed that rare feat: maintaining her signature look while also moving with the times.

Graham Norton Show – London (PA Archive)

Still looking gorgeous with her iconic blonde locks, the Hollywood legend has toned down her style, swapping low-cut and clingy dresses for demure gowns with just a hint of sparkle.

Five decades of acting success, great hair and fashion fabulousness – Goldie Hawn is an inspiration to us all.