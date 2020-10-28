Kanye West has hit out at Jennifer Aniston after the actress told people it’s ‘not funny’ to vote for the rapper in the upcoming US election.

West, 43, is on the presidential ballot in 12 of America’s 50 states ahead of election day next Tuesday.

Alongside a Vanity Fair article detailing Aniston’s comments, West said: "Wow that Rogan interview got em shook. Let’s gooooooooo," before adding "Friends wasn’t funny either."

Aniston’s full post to Instagram last weekend explained why she had voted for Joe Biden to become the next president of the United States.

She said: "#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early. I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died.

"I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting).

"This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency.

"PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible."

Biden currently leads Trump in the polls six days out from results day, while West is polling at a similar percentage to Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen.