Frankie Boyle slams Ricky Gervais for ‘lazy’ jokes about trans people and says ‘he is not a stand-up comedian’
Stand-up comic Frankie Boyle has accused Ricky Gervais of ‘lazy’ jokes about trans people.
The comment was made in reference to The Office star’s 2018 special where he compares trans people changing how they identify to him wanting to ‘self-identify as a chimpanzee’, as well as other remarks made about Caitlyn Jenner.
"I saw him (Gervais) doing his routine about trans people and I thought it was very lazy," Boyle said on Grounded with Louis Theroux.
"I would like him to have the same respect for trans people as he seems to have for animals. I don’t think that’s a lot to ask.
"I mean, look, we know Ricky Gervais, he’s a brilliant actor, he’s a brilliant writer, he’s not a f*****g stand-up comedian!"
Many of Gervais’ fans responded to Boyle’s comments by flagging up old tweets from the Scot back in 2012, insisting they too are offensive to trans people.
One said: "#2012JessieJMemories. Imagining spinning Jessie J round on her Voice chair so fast that she looked liked a tranny in a kaleidoscope."