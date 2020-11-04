Former Sex Pistols lead singer John Lydon reveals he voted for Donald Trump
(Good Morning Britain) Former Sex Pistols lead singer John Lydon has revealed he voted for Donald Trump in the US election.
Lydon, 64, who is also known as Johnny Rotten, has lived in California since the early 1980s and became an American citizen in 2013, making him eligible to vote.
And when he appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain show on Wednesday morning at a time when it was becoming apparent no clear winner was to be announced any time soon, Lydon surprisingly put his support behind the incumbent president.
He said: "I’m working-class English, it makes complete sense to me to vote for a person who actually talks about my kind of people.
"Trump’s not a politician. He’s never claimed to be. How unusually, exceptionally wonderful is that for people like me?
"We’re bored with your intellectual left-wing ideas. We can’t take more of ya. You talk twaddle. Everything you do, you just miss the point of who the general population are."
Trump claimed victory at his press conference on Wednesday despite key states such as Wisconsin, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan, Georgia and Arizona all having not finished counting their votes.
It could take until Friday to know who has won the election, with both Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden confident they have done enough to clinch victory.