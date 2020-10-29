Forest Whitaker highlights how racial inequality still exists in American society
There are still inequalities faced by African Americans which need to be addressed, Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker has warned.
While the 59-year-old acknowledges positive change has come about in recent years, he believes there still a lot more which needs to be done before equality is achieved.
He told The Independent: "There’s certain inequities going on in the world, and abuses, but you can’t deny, as African-Americans, that we are progressing. That doesn’t mean that we… we have to look along the line and decide where we are in the journey.
"[There was a time when black people] weren’t allowed to live in certain neighbourhoods, they weren’t allowed to go to restaurants, they weren’t allowed to own homes… at one point, they were owned.
"We have to acknowledge those things and those movements, but that doesn’t change the fact that people are suffering through inequities of healthcare, economics, abuses, brutality, those things are still occurring. And so we have to continue to try to correct those problems."