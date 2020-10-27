Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks has warned President Trump he is set to gain weight having used steroids as part of his coronavirus treatment.

Earlier this month, the 74-year-old US leader contracted Covid-19 but was out of hospital within a matter of days.

But Nicks, who described Trump testing positive for the virus as ‘funny’, believes the president will suffer the side-effects of the medication he took to speed up his return to health.

"I have said this in every interview and I’ll say it again – I’m not getting this [virus]. I am never going to get something that could last for the rest of my life," she told Billboard.

"And I don’t have 40 years. I have 10 or 15, maybe. And I want these next 10 or 15 years to be brilliant, creative, wonderful years. And I am not going to be dealing with the after-effects of COVID-19 because the people in power did not get a hold of this in March.

"I will also say – and this is just funny, so we can laugh about it – but President Trump got it. And I’m very sad for that, because I don’t want anybody to get this, but he did. And the thing is, he went into the best hospital in the world and had this set of drugs that none of us will ever get.

"He got a full round of four or five days of steroids; I had really bad pneumonia last year and I hate steroids, because they have really bad side effects, like gaining weight, and they make you very nervous. And so he comes out and he’s like, ‘I have a glow,’ and I’m going, ‘Yeah… you have a steroid glow.’

"On five days of doing steroids in the hospital, I never slept – never. Me and my assistant watched the Kardashians for five solid days. We also watched Very Cavallari, South Park, I Love Lucy, we just watched TV and screamed with laughter for five days

"When I came out of there, I gained about — because I starved myself — six or seven pounds that I have yet to lose. And that was over a year ago. So what I am laughing about is, just wait until President Trump starts to gain weight — because he will, because everybody does. Payback’s a bitch, so there you go."