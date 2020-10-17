The Crown actor Josh O’Connor admits he is an ‘all-out republican’
The Crown star Josh O’Connor has said he remains an ‘all-out republican’ despite playing Prince Charles in the royal Netflix hit.
And he added he tried to avoid doing an impression of Charles when playing him on the small screen.
He said: “I really avoided the person Prince Charles, so firstly I didn’t know an awful lot about him, I don’t follow the Royal Family, I’m an all-out republican, so that’s not really changed.
“I’d be rubbish at trying to do an impression of Charles where everyone goes, ‘That’s exactly him’.”
Season four of The Crown will be released on Netflix next month and one of the series’ many storylines will be focused upon Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana.
O’Connor, speaking at the virtual Esquire Townhouse @ Your House with Breitling event, added he is unable to watch some of his previous performances as all he can see is ‘failure’.
“Failure’s all part of the process. I’ve made terrible decisions about characters or stuff that I now can’t watch the film, or the series, because all I see is failure.
"But I’ve learned that what failed for that character, that audacious, outrageous decision made for that character that doesn’t work, could work for something else. And then you have the time to reflect on it.”