Claudia Winkleman set to replace Graham Norton as host of BBC Radio 2’s Saturday morning show
Claudia Winkleman has been left ‘speechless’ as she is set to take over from Graham Norton as the new host of BBC Radio 2’s Saturday morning show.
The 48 year-old, who hosts Strictly Come Dancing, will start in her new role from February 2021.
Speaking onThe Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, she said: "I’m not often speechless but the chance to be with the wonderful Radio 2 listeners every Saturday has left me, quite frankly, gobsmacked.
"I hope my voice comes back in time for the first show as I can no longer simply rely on a fake tan and a fringe. There’s nobody I’d rather be with at the weekend, it’s a privilege and an honour.”
It comes after Norton announced he was leaving the Saturday show after more than ten years of presenting.
On his replacement, Norton wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations @ClaudiaWinkle You’ll love it!! Welcome to @BBCRadio2 Saturday mornings!!”
Norton’s last show will be on December 19.