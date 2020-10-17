Chrissy Teigen says ‘we are okay’ in first post since heartbreaking baby loss
US model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has posted on social media for the first time since she announced she had lost her baby, saying ‘we are okay’.
She posted screenshots of her husband John Legend’s tribute to her following the Billboard awards where he said he was in ‘awe’ of his wife’s strength.
She wrote on Instagram: “We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much.”
Some of her famous friends commented on the post with words of encouragement and support.
Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote: "Love and miss you both so much"
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn said: “We missed you Chrissy. I love you!”
And model Bella Hadid said: "Tears for you. We love you"
Earlier this month Teigen announced on social media that her and Legend had lost their baby, a son they called Jack.