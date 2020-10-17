Chi-Raq actor Anthony Chisholm dies aged 77
13:35pm, Sat 17 Oct 2020
Chi-Raq actor and Broadway star Anthony Chisholm has died at the age of 77.
Chisholm’s management confirmed the news to the Hollywood Reporter but did not give the cause of death.
The star had an illustrious career with his best-known roles being in Spike Lee’s Chi-Raq in 2015 and the HBO hit Oz.
His other TV credits include Premium Rush, Coalition, Dream Street, Law and Order: SVU and High Maintenance while in film he starred alongside Morgan Freeman in Going in Style.
He was nominated for a Tony for his performance in the 2007 Broadway play Radio Golf and received a NAACP Theatre Award.
Chisholm had a son, Alexander, daughter, Che and grandchildren Ravi and Avani.