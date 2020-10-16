US singer Bruce Springsteen has said he will move to Australia if Donald Trump wins the upcoming election.

Springsteen, who has publicly criticised Trump in recent months, said he’d be ‘on the next plane’ if Trump emerged the victor.

He told Australia press: “I love Australia. Every time, we have nothing but good times down there. It’s always a treat to come. Love the people, love the geography, great place for motorcycle trips, it’s close to our hearts.

“If Trump is re-elected – which he will not be; I’m predicting right now he’s gonna lose – if by some happenstance he should be, I’ll see you on the next plane.”

Springsteen has predicted that Trump will lose the election - (Copyright DPA/PA Images)

Back in June he said Trump was a ‘threat to democracy’ and labelled him ‘anti-American, buffoonish and stupid’.

Speaking to The Atlantic, he said: "I believe we may have finally reached a presidential tipping point with that Lafayette Square walk. (It was) so outrageously anti-American, so totally buffoonish and so stupid, and so anti–freedom of speech.

"And we have a video of it that will live on forever. I believe that our current president is a threat to our democracy. He simply makes any kind of reform that much harder.

"I don’t know if our democracy could stand another four years of his custodianship. These are all existential threats to our democracy and our American way of life."

Springsteen’s prediction that Trump will lose is currently backed by the polls with reports suggesting this week that the current president is 17 points behind Joe Biden.

The Presidential election will take place on November 3.