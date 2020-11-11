Britney Spears has lost her court bid to suspend her father James from the conservatorship that has seen him control her life and career for the past 12 years.

Spears’ lawyer said the singer will not perform again as long as her father is in charge.

Samuel D Ingham III told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny: "My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career."

Mr Spears took on the role of conservator 12 years ago after her public breakdown.

A conservator, referred to as a guardianship in some US states, is a person appointed by a judge to look after the finances and daily life of another if they are physically or mentally not able.

Mr Spears’ lawyer Vivian Lee Thoreen argued he had done a good job in his role as he has taken the singer’s net worth from being in debt to over $60 million.

Thoreen added: “I don’t believe there is a shred of evidence to support my client’s suspension."

While the judge declined to remove Mr Spears, she said she would consider future petitions for his removal.

Spears did gain a small win in court as the judge agreed the Bessemer Trust will act as co-conservator alongside Mr Spears.

Spears’ mother Lynne supported her daughter, saying through her attorney Gladstone N Jones that her daughter shouldn’t have to obey her father’s demands and branded their relationship ‘toxic’.

She added: “It has broken Lynne’s heart that things have come to this point."

Fans also protested outside the courthouse, as they do for every hearing, displaying signs which read #FreeBritney.