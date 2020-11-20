Bobby Brown Jr, son of singer Bobby Brown, dies aged 28
Bobby Brown Jr, the son of singer Bobby Brown, has died at the age of 28.
Brown Jr was found at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to local police.
Officers ‘do not believe there was foul play involved,’ a source told TMZ, but the cause of death is not yet clear.
His half-brother Landon paid tribute on Instagram, writing: “I love you forever King.”
Brown Jr was the son of Brown and his ex-partner Kim Ward.
His death comes five years after the death of his 22-year-old half-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown.
Bobbi was the daughter of Brown and ex-wife and singer Whitney Houston, who died in 2012.
Both Bobbi and Houston died in similar circumstances after Houston accidentally drowned in a bath at a hotel in Beverly Hills, and Bobbi spent nearly six months in a coma after she was found unconscious in a bath at her home in Georgia.
Tributes have since poured in for Brown Jr on social media, as one fan wrote: “I can’t fathom losing two children and a soul mate. RIP Bobby Brown JR. All positive everything to Bobby Brown.”
Another fan said: “Thinking and praying of the Brown family at this difficult time and may Bobby Brown Jr. rest in peace.”
Brown rose to fame with R&B group ‘New Edition’ from 1981 until he left in December 1985.