Black Eyed Peas popstar Will.i.am slams Donald Trump for comparing himself to Abraham Lincoln
Black Eyed Peas singer-songwriter Will.i.am says Donald Trump comparing himself to Abraham Lincoln is an ‘insult’.
The US president has habitually made the reference during the campaign, claiming to have done the most for black Americans since Lincoln.
But Will.i.am believes Trump’s comments are only pushing him further away from being accepted by the black community.
"Most of the people that I see hopping on the bandwagon, it is tax based. It’s about money. It’s not about decency. It’s not about preparation for tomorrow," he told The Washington Post Live.
“That is what I see. And they are believing the lies and the shenanigans and his empty promises and his tall claims of how great he is. And comparing himself to Abraham Lincoln. ‘He’s the greatest president to the Black community since Abraham Lincoln because Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves.’
"And his connection with freeing prisoners means that he sees the Black community still as slaves and now free. Get out of here with that bro. No. No. No. You have no idea how great the Black community is to compare yourself to Abraham Lincoln.
"This is a different Black community now. You are not freeing us. What are you talking about? That’s an insult."