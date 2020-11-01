Black Eyed Peas popstar Will.i.am slams Donald Trump for comparing himself to Abraham Lincoln

The popstar was not impressed with Trump comparing himself to Abraham Lincoln
The popstar was not impressed with Trump comparing himself to Abraham Lincoln - (Copyright PA)
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
15:37pm, Sun 01 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Black Eyed Peas singer-songwriter Will.i.am says Donald Trump comparing himself to Abraham Lincoln is an ‘insult’.

The US president has habitually made the reference during the campaign, claiming to have done the most for black Americans since Lincoln.

Trump is in the final stages of his election campaign - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

But Will.i.am believes Trump’s comments are only pushing him further away from being accepted by the black community.

"Most of the people that I see hopping on the bandwagon, it is tax based. It’s about money. It’s not about decency. It’s not about preparation for tomorrow," he told The Washington Post Live.

“That is what I see. And they are believing the lies and the shenanigans and his empty promises and his tall claims of how great he is. And comparing himself to Abraham Lincoln. ‘He’s the greatest president to the Black community since Abraham Lincoln because Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves.’ 

"And his connection with freeing prisoners means that he sees the Black community still as slaves and now free. Get out of here with that bro. No. No. No. You have no idea how great the Black community is to compare yourself to Abraham Lincoln.

"This is a different Black community now. You are not freeing us. What are you talking about? That’s an insult."

Sign up to our newsletter

Celebrity

Donald Trump

US