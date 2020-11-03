Bake Off star Luis Troyano dies at the age of 48
Great British Bake Off star Luis Troyano has died from cancer at the age of 48.
The 2014 finalist’s agent, Anne Kibel, confirmed the news today.
She said: “Sadly, my lovely client lost his brave fight against oesophageal cancer last week. A fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great and do so much more. Always in our thoughts.”
His death comes just over a year after he had surgery to remove a tumour.
Tributes have poured in for the star.
Bake Off’s official account said: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Luis Troyano has passed away. It was a huge honour and pleasure to have him in the Bake Off Tent for Series Five. Our condolences and thoughts go out to his friends and family.”
Bake Off contestant Martha Collison wrote: “Baking something special today in memory of our beloved baker and friend, @luistroyano , who sadly lost his battle with cancer last week. A true gent with the biggest laugh, you will be so missed - an honour to share that tent with you, King Luis”
Former Bake Off presenter Sue Perkins said: "Gutted to hear of the passing of @luistroyano He was a gentleman and I was very lucky to share a tent with him. All love to his family xxx"