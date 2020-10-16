Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt reveals he has cancer
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has confirmed he has cancer following speculation in the Indian media.
The 61 year-old, who has featured in more than 150 films, vowed he would ‘beat the disease soon’.
In a video posted by his hairstylist Aalim Hakim, Dutt pointed to a scar running from his left eyebrow to the side of his head.
He said: “This is a recent scar in my life. But I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon.”
The star, who has featured in films ‘Sanju,' ‘Sadak’ and ‘Saajan,' also said he was ‘happy to be on the set again’ for his film K G F Chapter 2.
In August his wife Mannayata tweeted that the actor wasn’t well and that he was ‘taking a short break from work for medical treatment’.
One report from the Indian press claimed he had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer earlier this year.