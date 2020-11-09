Author Stephen King slams ‘miserable’ and ‘self-entitled’ Donald Trump, telling him to ‘get the hell out’
Author Stephen King has labelled Donald Trump ‘miserable’ and ‘self-entitled’ after he failed to concede the presidential election to Joe Biden.
King, whose books have sold more than 350m copies, was angered by the President’s claim that he had in fact won.
"You lost, you miserable self-entitled infantile f****r. Concede and get the hell out," he wrote on Twitter.
He had earlier greeted the news that Biden had passed the 270 electoral college votes landmark, with: "Sometimes…the good guys win," before adding "America to Trump: YOU’RE FIRED."
By contrast, Trump released a statement, saying: "We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over."