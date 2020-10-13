Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has said Simon Cowell is a ‘fighter’ and he will be back on our screens ‘next year’ after breaking his back in August.

Cowell, who is head judge on the ITV talent show, could not be a part of the finals which aired over the last few weeks and concluded last weekend.

Holden told Good Morning Britain: “Lauren [Silverman, Cowell’s partner] is always saying to me that, ‘his will to get better is extraordinary’.

“He’s very determined. He’s a fighter… There’s no way he will want to be seen to be failing or to not be getting better as quickly as he possibly can. So, I know that we will see him next year.”

Holden then joked she was going to ask for pay parity as she stood in for Cowell as head judge.

"I’m going to ask for parity of pay. I think that’s only fair. As a female and as the head, I should be at least on the same wage as him. And then I could donate it and save some theatres.”

Piano player and comedian Jon Courtenay won the show and £250,000 prize money.

Holden added: “I was totally thrilled for him. He said he was down to his last £500 in the bank so that money is going to be life-changing for him.”