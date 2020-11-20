AEW’s Jon Moxley announces wife and ex-WWE commentator Renee Young is pregnant
All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley has announced that his wife Renee Young is pregnant with their first child.
Moxley shared the news on AEW Dynamite during a promo for his upcoming match against Kenny Omega next month.
Young, whose real name is Renee Paquette, was a commentator on WWE before she announced she was leaving in the summer after eight years.
Moxley, 34, said: “I got a pregnant wife at home.”
AEW boss Tony Khan toasted the couple on Twitter, writing: "Congratulations @ReneePaquette and @JonMoxley!! That's the best news we've ever broken on #AEWDynamite!!"
Paquette, 35, then shared an Instagram picture of her and Moxley smiling together alongside a family emoji.
The pair have been married since 2017 and met when they both worked in WWE.