Canadian actor Elliot Page will continue to play the role of Vanya Hargreeves in 'The Umbrella Academy’ after coming out as transgender male.

The 33 year-old, formerly known as Ellen, made an emotional announcement on social media overnight, leaving fans wondering what will happen to his character in the popular Netflix show

Page, who has been married to dancer Emma Portner, 26, since 2018, wrote on Instagram: "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.

"I feel lucky to be writing this. To have arrived at this place in my life.

According to Variety, Page will continue to play Hargreeves as Netflix begins to update Page’s name, which is still listed as Ellen on the streaming platform.

A source said: “Vanya is a cisgender woman whose superpower involves unleashing force through the use of sound. There are no plans to change the character’s gender.”

The star has also featured in films including ‘Judo,' ‘Inception,’ and ‘Tales of the City.'

Nick Adams, director of transgender media at the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, told the publication: “Trans actors can and do play both trans and cisgender characters. I’m sure Elliot will continue to be brilliant in Umbrella Academy and many different types of roles in the future.”

Page added: "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.

“I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”