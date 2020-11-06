Rapper 50 Cent says Donald Trump will have to be ‘dragged out of the White House’ if he loses
13:51pm, Fri 06 Nov 2020
American rapper 50 Cent has mocked Donald Trump by predicting he will have to be ‘dragged out of the White House’ if he loses the US election.
Following a bizarre rant from the President overnight in which he made a series of unsubstantiated claims about corruption and the election being ‘stolen’ from him, the rapper said on Instagram:
"You know the vibes, it’s when you tell your self i’m not taking no L.
"They gonna have to drag Trump out of the white house. # bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."
And then later on Twitter, the rapper added: "Man they gonna do Trump dirty, he going to jail. You ever heard a president say stop counting the f*****g votes. LOL SMH."