Rapper 50 Cent says Donald Trump will have to be ‘dragged out of the White House’ if he loses

50 Cent originally told people to vote for Trump before retracting his support days later
50 Cent originally told people to vote for Trump before retracting his support days later - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
13:51pm, Fri 06 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

American rapper 50 Cent has mocked Donald Trump by predicting he will have to be ‘dragged out of the White House’ if he loses the US election.

Following a bizarre rant from the President overnight in which he made a series of  unsubstantiated claims about corruption and the election being ‘stolen’ from him, the rapper said on Instagram:

Trump has called for vote counting to be stopped because of electoral ‘fraud' - (Copyright ABACA/PA Images)

"You know the vibes, it’s when you tell your self i’m not taking no L.

"They gonna have to drag Trump out of the white house. # bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."

And then later on Twitter, the rapper added: "Man they gonna do Trump dirty, he going to jail. You ever heard a president say stop counting the f*****g votes. LOL SMH."

Sign up to our newsletter

50 Cent

Donald Trump

US